One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Waimate district early this morning.

The vehicle crashed into a power pole on Waimate Highway, Makikihi, about 4.15am.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Advertisement

Meanwhile one person is in a serious condition after a single-car crash in Oamaru at 5.41am this morning.

St John ambulance staff said one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital.