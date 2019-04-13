An unemployed Kiwi has landed a job in a hurry after taking to the streets with a "I need a fulltime job" cardboard sign and getting a little help from Facebook.

West Auckland resident Dave Cowgill took up a position along Patiki Rd with his sign last week where he was spotted by Vanessa Bryan who was on her way home from work.

After stopping and having a chat, Bryan posted a photo of Cowgill and his sign to the Riverhead Community Page on Facebook with a message saying she "just had a chat with this legend".

"Dave's looking for full-time work in the Kumeu, Huapai, Riverhead or Waimauku areas."

"He has extensive experience in timber milling, drainage and construction [and] has recently resigned after five years in the timber milling industry."

Her message struck an instant chord with the Riverhead community and Cowgill was inundated with close to 20 calls from employers.

"I went to interviews on Tuesday and every job I went to offered me work," Cowgill told media outlet Stuff.

He eventually chose a job on a farm between Waimauku and Muriwai, because it reminded him of his childhood on the Kapiti Coast.

"I love that type of work. [My job is] good and the boss is good, so I'm happy," he said.

"It means heaps, that I have employment. I get to work out in the country and I was brought up in the country. I'll be able to use a lot of tools I've picked up in my life."

For her part, Bryan said she offered to help Cowgill by posting a message on Facebook because she was impressed at how he was willing to put himself out there for a job.

"I just saw Dave as someone who could use a hand and I thought it took courage to stand out there with a sign. It was the least I could do to help," she told Stuff.

And for his part, Cowgill said he is not planning on slowing down, despite getting close to retirement age.

"Retire? Hell no. I'm fit and healthy and I'll just carry on working til the day I can't."