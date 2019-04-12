WARNING: THIS ARTICLE IS ABOUT SUICIDE AND MAY BE DISTRESSING AND/OR TRIGGERING.

"He absolutely loved surfing, being out in the ocean was the one place he was really free, just confident to be who he was."

The life of Tauranga man Stephen McNeil-Wilson was honoured at Mount Maunganui beach with a paddle out to acknowledge his life and his love of surfing.

Around fifty members of the community gathered for the memorial service for Stephen who took his own life last Saturday.

"We want to get the message out here that people are loved, people care about you, there are so many people who love Stephen, who cared about Stephen and who are so upset about it," Stephen's Mentor, Krista Davis said.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Need to talk? 1737 Free call or text 24/7

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

Samaritans: 0800 726 666