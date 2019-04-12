The first photo of a 4-year-old girl who survived the Christchurch mosque shootings has emerged since she awoke from a coma.

The picture captures Alen Alsati recovering in Auckland's Starship Hospital, surrounded by family.

Alen sustained critical injuries when she was shot at the Al Noor mosque on March 15.

She woke from a coma earlier this week after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Her critical injuries include brain damage - but it could be up to six months before doctors can determine what this will mean for Alen in the long term.

Both Alen and her father Wasseim Alsati suffered multiple gunshot injuries at the Al Noor mosque on March 15. Fifty people died in the attacks on two mosques.

In a video taken from Wasseim's hospital bed, the Christchurch man thanked everyone for their well-wishes.

He also asked that everyone continue to pray for his daughter's recovery.

"My daughter Alen wake up five days ago and she's had a lot of surgeries ... seven to eight surgeries," he said.

Wassiem Alsati and his daughter Alen Alsati were both injured in the Christchurch mosque attacks on March 15. Photo / Givealittle

"She has brain damage at the moment and the doctor has told us they need four to six months to know how bad the damage is," he said.

A Givealittle page has been set up for the family as Alsati is hospital-bound, recovering from gunshot wounds to his hip.

The page has raised more than $13,000 since it was set up by a friend of Wasseim's yesterday.

Funds raised through the page will go towards financial support for the family as well as ongoing nursing and medical care for Alen.

Wasseim is currently unable to walk but expects to fully recover.

Despite suffering brain damage, the Givealittle page states that Alen is making daily progress, but cannot currently speak or see people.

"She has begun to say the odd word and recognises her mother's voice," he said.

"It's going to be a long time for me to walk, but eventually I will walk.

"I'm up here in Auckland, thanking everybody, the doctors in the hospital, everybody, and of course our prime minister ... for all the help and support you have provided for me and for my family and for keeping my family here for support.

"I love you all guys and respect you all guys, thank you very much."