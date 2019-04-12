A media personality has been charged in connection with the Comanchero gang drug bust.

He appeared in court today and was granted interim name suppression before two registrars.

A raft of others, including a lawyer, have also appeared in the Auckland District Court in connection to the bust but all their identities will be kept secret for now.

Most of the people charged appeared in court yesterday in relation to charges of conspiracy to import methamphetamine and conspiracy to import the ingredients used in manufacturing the drug.

The slew of arrests came after more than 80 police raided 10 Auckland properties yesterday and seized nearly $4 million of goods.

Gold-plated motorcycles, several late-model Range Rovers, a Rolls-Royce Wraith - which has a price tag of at least $500,000 - and two homes were among the assets seized.

The police operation was the second phase of Operation Nova.

The accused are due to reappear in April and May.