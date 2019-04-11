One person is critically injured following a serious crash that has closed part of the Auckland CBD.

Motorists face extensive delays after Quay St was closed following the crash.

Police were called to a car vs pedestrian crash on Quay St at around 6.20am.

The incident has affected traffic on Cross St, The Strand and Tapora St.

"One person is critical and the serious crash unit is investigating," a police spokeswoman said.

The waterfront route is closed to all westbound traffic between State Highway 16 and Tangihua St.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or be prepared to follow a detour.

Due to a serious crash Quay Street is CLOSED for all westbound traffic between SH16 and Tangihua Street. ^MF https://t.co/ulc98t0cnc — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 11, 2019

Meanwhile, motorists driving between Wellington and the Hutt Valley are being told to expect delays due to a slip on SH2.

The NZTA said it's blocking the left northbound lane, north of the Hutt Road on-ramp.

SH2 NGAURANGA, NORTHBOUND - SLIP - 7:00AM

A #Slip is BLOCKING the left northbound lane, north of the Hutt Road on-ramp. Please take extra care through this area and expect delays. ^EH pic.twitter.com/VLX0Ed1A4T — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) April 11, 2019

Heavy rain has fallen in the capital in the past 24 hours with Wellington City Council contractors called to reports of flooding, dancing manholes and blocked sumps all over the city.

A council spokeswoman said they've been working overnight to get everything fixed for the morning commute.

Last night trains were suspended for an hour between Khandallah and Johnsonville due to flooding.

The Night Noodle Market also had to be closed due to rain flooding the Basin Reserve.

Organisers apologised in a Facebook post, saying their number one interest is ensuring the safety of visitors.

A decision on whether tonight's market can go ahead will be made this morning.