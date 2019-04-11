Four people are injured after a car and petrol tanker collided on State Highway 1 in Southland.

The crash took place on SH1 between Dacre and Edendale just after 5am today.

However, Southern Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager Ian Littlejohn said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Three fire appliances - two from Edendale, one from Invercargill - were currently at the scene.

Littlejohn said crews were checking the fuel tanker for leaks.

One lane of the road was currently blocked, he said.

St John confirmed three patients had been taken to Southland Hospital.