The Independent Police Conduct Authority has released its finding on three separate driving incidents, one involving the death of a 15-year-old.

The authority found police were justified in commencing a pursuit which resulted in the death of a teen following a crash in May last year.

In the early hours of May 19, Wellington police pursued a stolen Mazda heading northbound along State Highway 1.

Speeds of up to 160km/h were reached during the chase before the driver of the Mazda lost control near the Tawa interchange.

"The Mazda hit a grass bank to the right of the northbound carriageway, spun and came to a rest in the leftmost lane of the northbound carriageway," the summary said.

"A number of occupants in the fleeing vehicle were ejected during the collision.

"A 15-year-old male travelling in the boot of the Mazda, received fatal injuries. The driver was a 14-year-old male."

Police launched an investigation which was overseen by the authority who deemed the police were justified in commencing the pursuit at all times and complied with fleeing driver policy.

Elsewhere, a Waikato District police officer was discharged without conviction for careless driving.

The female driver had the lights and sirens going heading to a priority job when she crashed into another vehicle before hitting a house.

The driver thought she was travelling at 70km/h in a 50km/h zone, however, data retrieved indicated the officer was travelling at 111km/h.

The house required significant repairs and neither vehicle was able to be repaired.

Police completed an employment investigation following the outcome of the prosecution and the results were accepted by the authority.

Meanwhile, an officer who crashed into an unoccupied legally-parked vehicle was charged with careless driving and dealt with by way of diversion.

The constable engaged in "urgent duty driving", took a left turn at speed and was forced to take evasive action to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

"He subsequently lost control and crashed into an unoccupied legally-parked civilian vehicle," the authority summary said.

"No injuries were sustained although both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

"Police determined the constable was entitled to undertake urgent duty driving but his decision to make the left-hand turn was neither prudent nor reasonable given the speed at which he was travelling."

Police conducted both criminal and employment investigations and the constable's actions were "appropriately" addressed - the authority agreed with the police action.