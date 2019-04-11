A driver is trapped and State Highway 1 is fully blocked after reports of a two-truck crash this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash happened about 3.55pm and all three emergency services have been called to the scene.

The fire service has been dispatched from Tokoroa.

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance was called at 3.55pm and they sent two ambulances. She said one patient was being transported to Waikato Hospital by Rd, and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was on the scene.

The road would be closed for some time while police waited for a heavy haulage tow to move the vehicles.

Motorists were asked to take a different route, be paitent or observe any diversions put in place.

Meanwhile, further south of the two-truck crash, another truck has rolled. The crash happened between Galaxy Rd and Kinleith Rd on State Highway 1.

There were no reports of injuries from the second crash but the road was blocked with a trailer on its side.

More to come.

