Police have seized $3.7m in assets in raids on Comanchero gang properties in Auckland today.

The haul includes several luxury vehicles, including a number of Range Rovers, a Rolls-Royce Wraith and two Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said today's raid marked the culmination of a one-year investigation.

"More than 80 Police staff, including special groups such as the Armed Offenders Squad, Dog Section and Specialist Search Group, have been executing search warrants at seven properties throughout the Auckland region this morning.

"The warrants are part of the second termination phase of Operation Nova, an investigation into the gang, the alleged importing of drugs into the New Zealand and the laundering of millions of dollars."

Williams said a number of people have been arrested, including some senior members and associates of the Comanchero gang.

Regarded as Australia's most dangerous gang, numerous patched members have been deported across the Tasman by authorities.

"All done and sworn in ... welcome aboard to my brothers in New Zealand," said an Instagram post by an Australian member of the Comancheros last year.

"Another Comanchero chapter opened up. We growing stronger and stronger."

Members have been seen riding gold-plated bikes and New Zealand police said last year they were concerned about the gang's presence in this country.

The Comanchero are part of two of Australia's most infamous gang battles; the 1984 "Milperra Massacre" shooting with the rival Bandidos and the 2009 brawl at Sydney's international airport in which a Hells Angels member was beaten to death.