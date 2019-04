A fire at a Selwyn Heights dairy this morning is being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the Four Square on the corner of Old Quarry Rd and Kokako St at 3.25am.

The rear of the building was on fire and "well involved", she said.

The spokeswoman said police believed the fire started in a rubbish bin.

There is a security guard stationed at the scene this morning.

