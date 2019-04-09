A top New Zealand diplomat says finding a covert camera in a bathroom at New Zealand's embassy in Washington DC was "a shocking discovery".

A hidden device was found in a unisex bathroom on level three of the building in an area known as Embassy Row in the American capital on July 27, 2017.

Alfred (Fred) Keating, who was stationed in the embassy as the senior defence attache to the United States at the time, is accused of planting the covert device.

The former Assistant Chief of Navy was one of the New Zealand military's highest-ranking officers and the face of diplomacy, negotiating and strategy for the Defence Force (NZDF) to the US.

The 59-year-old is now before a jury in the Auckland District Court accused of attempting to make an intimate visual recording of another person.

Richard Kay, the unit manager for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) Americas division, told the court today the camera's discovery at one of New Zealand's largest and most critical diplomatic buildings was "shocking".



After initially investigating the find with a task force the decision was made to hand over responsibility to the New Zealand Police, Kay said.

"It was such a serious matter and such a shocking discovery ... the police had the best skills to handle such a matter," he said.

He said the covert camera was in area where embassy staff did not expect to find one.

Alfred Keating was a commodore and one of the navy's highest-ranking officers. Photo / Supplied

Fellow MFAT employee Angela Woodham, the operations manger responsible for the embassy's security, also recalled when Stephen Warren alerted her to the potential security breach.

Warren, a former police officer and Defence Force staffer at the embassy, told the court yesterday of the "black box" he saw in the unisex bathroom.

After seeking advice from Daniel Vrink, a colleague with a higher security clearance, Warren reported the find to Woodham.

"I had a gut feeling that the black box was something more than a hard drive," Warren said.

Woodham said she then searched the internet for the brand name, BrickHouse Security, which was inscribed on the device and secured in a locked cabinet.

"I took hold of it, had a look at it, Googled the brand that was on the side ... As soon as we learnt that it was a hidden camera I put a post-it note over the hidden lens."

Woodham later contacted Detective Inspector Neil Hallett, the senior police liaison officer in Washington who oversaw New Zealand's police matters in the US, Canada, Central and South America.

The detective quickly arranged a meeting with Woodham and then Ambassador Tim Groser at the embassy, where Hallett took possession of the device before beginning an investigation, the court heard.

Alfred Keating is accused of attempting to make an intimate visual recording of another person at the New Zealand embassy in Washington DC. Photo / Supplied

Woodham also explained that Keating was on an A-1 visa and diplomatic passport while stationed in the US, giving him full immunity from American prosecution and privileges.

She added Keating also made a passing comment to her when he mentioned a camera as he walked past her office at the embassy.

On day one of the trial, Crown prosecutor Henry Steele alleged Keating, the former commanding officer of the Devonport Naval Base, planted the camera to film his colleagues.

"This was not an act of espionage," he said.

The Crown's case also has "extremely strong scientific support" to show male DNA found on the memory card of the camera also originated from Keating, Steele said.

Keating's lawyer Ron Mansfield, however, said the Crown's case was circumstantial and weak.

"The evidence doesn't tell you who did it and it certainly doesn't tell you it was Mr Keating," Mansfield told the jury.

The military leader from Northland pleaded not guilty last March and two days later resigned from his post in the NZDF, ending a more than 40-year career.

He also served as New Zealand's naval attache and senior technical officer for the navy to the US from July 2003 until December 2006.

The trial, some of which is being held behind locked doors and absent of any members of the press for national security reasons, is expected to last two weeks.