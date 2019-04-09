Four cases of measles have been confirmed in the Mount Maunganui area.

Toi Te Ora Public Health said four cases of the highly infectious viral illness have occurred over the last three weeks.

This follows the one case that was confirmed in the region yesterday, following outbreaks in Christchurch and Auckland.

Toi Te Ora Public Health Medical Officer of Health Dr Jim Miller said immunisation was the best protection from measles. The vaccine that protects against measles is the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

Advertisement

"It's important that parents ensure that their children receive their free routine MMR immunisations on time at 15 months and 4 years of age."

Miller said If you have never had a dose of MMR vaccine now was the time to get one.

"After one dose of MMR vaccine about 95 per cent of people are protected from measles, and 99 per cent of people who have had both doses are protected from measles."

People born before January 1, 1969 are likely to be immune because measles used to be quite common and so this older age group did not need measles immunisation.

"If you think you or someone in your family may have measles, stay at home and phone your doctor to alert them of your symptoms and allow them to make arrangements to assess you safely and without infecting other people, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice," Miller said.

About measles

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness and is spread from person to person through the air by breathing, sneezing or coughing. Just being in the same room as someone with measles can lead to infection if you are not immune. Measles can be serious, with around one in 10 people who get it needing to be hospitalised.

"The first early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, sore red eyes and cough," Miller said.

"After three to five days a red, blotchy rash appears on the face and head and then spreads down the body."

Anyone who thought they had measles should stay home and call their doctor or Healthline to arrange an assessment, to avoid putting anyone else at risk.

• Anyone who thinks they have been exposed to measles or is exhibiting symptoms, should not go to the ED or after-hours clinic or general practitioner. Instead, call your GP any time, 24/7 for free health advice.

• For more information or advice on measles, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or see the Ministry of Health's measles page.

For more information:

- Toi Te Ora Public Health website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/measles

- Immunisation Advisory Centre free phone: 0800 IMMUNE (0800 466 863)

- Immunisation Advisory Centre website: www.immune.org.nz

- Ministry of Health website: www.health.govt.nz/measles

-Don't Assume You're Immune website: www.getimmunised.org.nz