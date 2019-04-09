Three more people have reported measles in Auckland, taking the year's tally to 15.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) medical officer of health Dr William Rainger said the three new cases were in isolation and ARPHS was following up with contacts in family, household, education, healthcare and social settings to prevent spread of the disease.

"At this stage, we believe the new cases are linked to other pre-existing cases, rather than being new cases from overseas or of unknown origin," Rainger said.

Two of the three cases - all females aged less than two years - lived in West Auckland, with the third case from the North Shore.

Rainger said other advice for the public remained unchanged.

"We would remind people to be vigilant for the signs and symptoms of measles - fever, cough, runny nose and sore red eyes. After three to five days, a rash appears on the face and then moves down the body."

People with measles could spread it to others even before they started feeling sick, so often didn't know that they could be exposing others.

Rainger said immunisation was the best protection against measles and anyone unsure if they were immune should check their health records. This included their Well Child/Plunket book, or asking their usual doctor or practice nurse.

"If you think you or your child may have measles, it's important to call your doctor or healthcare centre before turning up so you can be isolated on arrival," Rainger said.

Anyone who hadn't already received a phone call, text message or email from ARPHS and who had been at the locations listed in the locations below should call public health on 09 623 4600 as a precaution in case they had been exposed.

White Cross Henderson 24/7

April 1, 2019, between 5pm and 10pm

April 3, 2019, between midday and 3pm

April 4, 2019, between 10.45am and 5pm

Wai Health Clinic Henderson

April 4, 2019, between 1pm and 4pm

Ranui Medical Centre

April 2, 2019, between midday and 2pm

White Cross Urgent Care and GP

April 4, 2019, between 6.30pm and 8.45pm

Waitakere Hospital Emergency Department

April 4, 2019, between 4.45pm and 10.30pm

April 5, 2019, between 12.45pm and 4.15pm

April 6, 2019, between 4pm and 10pm