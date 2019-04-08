

The New Zealand Transport Agency is investigating what it can do to improve the safety of a Central Hawke's Bay one-way bridge that last week claimed the life of Quentin Robert te Rure.

Tributes are flowing for te Rure online, with a woman close to him saying she has been "broken" by his death.

"I will always listen for your car coming down the road 20 times a day so that we could have our words and then 'Bye Nan, be back soon' but we loved each other so much we had our bond and it was unbreakable.

"I love you now and forever and will always listen for your car to come to give me cheek. I am broken. RIP."

Former Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Peter Butler said last week the Tikokino bridge was notorious for crashes and traffic had significantly increased on the road due to continual roadworks on State Highway 2.

NZTA Regional Transport Systems Manager Oliver Postings said it would investigate short-term improvements for the bridge.

"Even slight improvements across roads, speeds, vehicles and users can lead to proportionally greater safety outcomes," Postings said.

The NZTA had passed on its condolences to the family and friends of te Rure, he said.

Transport Agency crash records show nine crashes over the last 10 years have occurred at the three bridges on SH50 in Tikokino, with no fatalities until now.

Common causes of previous accidents have been speed, failing to give way and inattention while following.

Over 1100 vehicles a day use SH50. That has increased by 115 cars a day in the last five years. This is in comparison to the nearby SH2 at just over 4000 vehicles a day and increase of 614 cars per day.