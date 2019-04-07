Police are investigating a serious assault in Tauranga on Sunday.

The police said a man with serious injuries was found on The Strand near the public toilets on Wharf Street around 3:45am.

The assault was believed to have happened around 3:20am.

The man was taken to hospital, where police said he remained in a critical but stable condition today

A 24-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and was due to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

Police investigators cordoned off the railway at the end of Wharf St yesterday.

A reporter at the scene said the railway at the end of Wharf St was taped off with multiple police cars in attendance.

The Tauranga police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help the investigation.

Call 07 213 1825, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.]