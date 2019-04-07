Good morning and welcome to New Zealand's Herald: Your Say, our new feature on the Herald site which will offer you the chance to comment on today's news and views.

Why should taxpayers carry the costs of a gun ban?

It's been estimated that the buy-back cost of the soon-to-be declared illegal weapons may be anywhere between $500 million and a billion. Why should the taxpayer have to carry this burden?

Some of the owners of these military-style firearms have actually purchased them since the tragic Christchurch shooting and now want us to reimburse them — why?

When synthetic cannabis was finally banned, legal dealers were put out of business, when motorcycle helmets were made compulsory in 1973, the owners had to cover the costs as it was seen as a benefit to the whole community, likewise when push-bike helmets were introduced a decade later.

Seatbelts for motor vehicles, air bags, collapsible steering columns, front crumple zones etc have all added to the costs of buying a motor car but we don't expect the taxpayer to help as these safety measures are for the common good.

There are many areas of modern living that have changed over the years at sometimes great cost to the user because of health and well-being concerns, but we don't go running with our hands out to the Government every time it creates a personal cost.

I have some sympathy for the farming community and legitimate hunters, but as for the rest ... draw your own conclusions!

Allan Gyde, Tauranga.



Bad driving

When I read of the number of deaths on the roads, and how high it is, the way some people drive I am surprised how low it is. Tailgating is endemic in this country, many drivers seem to have no idea as to how close they should drive to the vehicle in front, relative to the speed they are going.

We all know speed limits are not meant to be taken seriously, they are just a rough estimate. Many big 50-tonne trucks drive at 100km/h more when it should be 90km/h but if they if did drive at 90 they would hold up the traffic because our roads are not designed for trucks like that.

One of the worst things are impatient drivers who just do not have a minute to lose, they cannot wait to overtake even when you are cruising at 100km/h. All drivers in this country are not bad drivers but the bad drivers put us all at risk.

J Longson, Kawerau.



Crusaders meaning

According to the Cambridge English Dictionary, crusade means "a long and determined attempt to achieve something which you believe in", which surely is at the core of the Crusaders' campaign to win the Super Rugby tournament.

And what better role model can that be for youngsters setting out on their journey to succeed in life?

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.



CBD works

I must say I'm appalled in the manner our fellow small CBD business owners have been treated, particularly by our elected mayor and councillors.

Need I remind them, small business owners are the life blood of society. The elected councillors have a responsibility to ensure all ratepayers are treated fairly.

If councillors cause harm or hardship through the implementation of prolonged major infrastructural works, then they have an obligation to support those directly affected by such projects.

Never assume that this will only affect a small group of business operators and it's just a matter of riding out what you believe will be a brief bad public relations backlash.

What it does communicate is that you and your elected council members don't particularly give a damn about small business owners' welfare.

Do the right thing and suspend their council rates payments until the business operators can afford them, be a proactive leader, show some compassion.

As a fellow ratepayer I would support compensation payments if this helps keep such business owners from becoming another homeless family.

Furthermore, I ask all those who reside or work in the CBD to make the effort to shop or dine in the local Albert St establishments. Support your fellow Aucklanders.

Paul Zwart, St Heliers.



Role of Government

Years ago my gran, explaining government to me, said that "we are the Government but, because we cannot all be in Parliament, we vote for people to represent us". Does that definition still apply?

We now have list MPs who are not responsible to an electorate and a Prime Minister who makes captain's calls without consulting anyone.

Where is the representation? Is it time to revisit the original meaning of democracy?

H. Robertson, St Heliers.



European disunity

The current Brexit debacle is worse than a farce, it's dangerous. New division in Europe is happening just when they need to be united against the forces of climate change, inequality and right-wing nationalism. Have they forgotten World War II already? A disunited Europe is an alarming prospect.

Similarly, with Donald Trump trying to close the US border, and increasing the pressure on Iran, it seems his policies also provide a useful distraction from the truly serious problems we all face, inequality and climate change. Such is the effect of populist politics.

With leaders like Trump and Theresa May, instead of increased co-operation and peaceful international relations, we are heading for years of increased dissension, envy and hate. Thomas Bracken was correct — God defend New Zealand from these!

Our best hope is to stick to our principles and use the UN Declaration of Human Rights as our guide.

V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.



Ardern detractors

Detractors of Jacinda Ardern, especially over the past few weeks, surely must lead a miserable life. When the chips were down once again we had a leader who could bring together a shattered community and pour water on a fire that could have easily been catastrophic.

Instead, a great deal of harmony and understanding of each other has come out of an awful tragedy. Some say she deserves recognition for her leadership but as was observed when she cut short a standing ovation at Hagley Park that is not what Jacinda Ardern is about.

Now is not the right time to try to score political points so it is suggested that for those that the caps fit, get a life and put more sugar in your tea. Either that or stop sucking lemons.

Reg Dempster, Albany.



First-five picks

The best choices for first-five for the 2019 Rugby World Cup: 1. Beauden Barrett (start in final, semifinal and hard pool games). 2. Richie Mo'unga (start in easy pool games). 3. Damian McKenzie (on bench for first-five and full back). Injury cover: Lima Sopoaga (experienced All Black).

Sento Mehlhopt, Albany.



Speeding tickets

So, Takapuna Devonport Local Board chairman George Wood says mailed speeding tickets from a camera are not a powerful deterrent on driver behaviour. He obviously hasn't driven through the Waterview Tunnel.

There he would experience the results of thousands of mailed speeding tickets (that many of us got in the first few weeks of its operation and since). Now, if you try to speed through that tunnel you have difficulty, because in all three lanes the traffic is travelling at a lawful 80km/h.

It's uncanny how, as you approach the tunnel, you find your fellow motorists are all slowing down in anticipation of the 80km/h limit, and the certainty that they will be hit with an $80 fine for going any faster. All this without a police car in sight.

Mr Wood couldn't be more wrong.

Derek Bean, Hillsborough.



Name change

It would be an absolute travesty if the name of the Crusaders rugby team were changed in the wake of the terrorist attack in Christchurch.

It would mean that the terrorist had won by creating divisions where none previously existed.

No one was "offended" by the name before this terrible event and accepted it for what it is — just a name.

Those calling for a change should remember that tolerance and diversity should work both ways.

Steve Porter, Tauranga.



Lime levies

My car registration fee has an inbuilt ACC levy to cover injuries should I be in an accident and cause injuries to myself or others. Lime scooters should also have an ACC levy applied to the hire of these scooters. If there is no ACC levy, why not?

Taking into account the number of accidents to date, they are an additional cost to our ACC fund through accidents that would not occur without them.

David F Little, Whangārei.