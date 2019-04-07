Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called on New Zealanders to continue to "choose" a diverse and welcoming country in the aftermath of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Speaking at Auckland's 20th International Cultural Festival on Sunday, Ardern said the multicultural multi-faith event was precisely what made New Zealand the inclusive place it was.

"Over the past three weeks I have felt the absolute depths of sadness, but I have also felt the depths of pride," she told an audience of hundreds.

"Pride to have been in the privileged position of leading a country that has chosen to respond to a dark tragedy in the way that it has.

Advertisement

"If I have been reminded of anything these past three weeks, it is that we are an incredibly lucky country.

"Lucky to have the diversity we have, 200 ethnicities, 160 languages. We are lucky to be an inclusive, empathetic and compassionate place."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is proud of the way New Zealand has responded to the Christchurch terror attacks. Photo / File

Those characteristics happened by choice, not chance, Ardern said.

"Every choice someone makes to come to a festival like this, to learn about another culture, to experience the simple act of trying out a different food, seeing a different form of dance, hearing a different language, that is a choice, to open yourselves up to another culture, ethnicity and to diversity."

The festival was started 20 years ago by members of Auckland's former refugee community, and held at the War Memorial Park in Mt Roskill, home to one of New Zealand's largest Muslim populations.

"They decided this is the kind of event Auckland needs, the kind New Zealand needs," Ardern said.

Messages of support for the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks at Auckland International Cultural Festival on Sunday. Photo / Michael Neilson

After she spoke, Ardern briefly mingled with the crowd, with dozens of people rushing to meet her and snap selfies.

One of them was Aucklander Ratan Kumar, who claimed a prized selfie while holding his 16-month-old baby girl Ananya.

His five-year-old daughter who couldn't be there was a "huge fan", he said.

"Having two young daughters it is very special having a strong female leader like her."

Ratan Kumar, with his 16-month-old baby girl Ananya, said Jacinda Ardern has been an amazing leader since the Christchurch mosque attacks. Photo / Michael Neilson

Kumar, who is Hindu and originally from India, said her leadership since the attacks had been "amazing" and very comforting to migrant communities who had been feeling fearful.

"The way she has handled the terrible situation has been amazing, and shows the rest of the world how to lead.

"I have many Muslim friends, and play cricket with guys from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and I really felt for them after the attacks.

"But Ardern has really made them feel very included, and brought us all together as a country. The way the whole country has responded too has been amazing."

Thousands of people attended the 20th Auckland International Cultural Festival on Sunday at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park. Photo / Michael Neilspn

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the festival illustrated how New Zealand was exactly the opposite to what the alleged gunman promoted.

"If that gunman sought to divide us and promote hatred and discord he achieved the opposite, and brought us together as country to reject what he stood for, and to stand up for what we believe in, a multicultural, multi-faith society.

"When you come to New Zealand to be a proud New Zealander, you can be equally proud of your identity, culture and heritage you bring to our nation, where every individual is free and should be safe to pursue their own faith, in their own way."