A Coromandel forest home to some of rarest frogs in the world and a colourful abundance of other rare wildlife has just been granted new protection.

The 130ha block, at Papa Aroha just north of Coromandel town, has been bought by the Government's Natural Heritage Fund to preserve the habitats of its resident Archey's and Hochstetter's frogs.

The species are among just four native New Zealand frogs: all of them are listed as threatened or at-risk.

The Archey's frog is the country's smallest native frog, growing to only 37mm in length, and is also one of the world's oldest frogs: fossils show it has hardly changed in 150 million years.

The species is listed as the world's most Evolutionary Distinct and Globally Endangered amphibian species by the international EDGE of Existence Programme.

The Hochstetter's frog, meanwhile, grows up to 48mm long and lives beside streams across the Coromandel, Great Barrier Island and at other sites in the upper North Island.

The land just bought by the fund was covered by logged kauri forest and tairaire-tawa forest, with emerging stands of rata.

The block also happens to be home to Coromandel brown kiwi, which is genetically different to other brown kiwi.

It is the rarest of the four forms of brown kiwi, with an estimated population of around 1700.

Other native birds found at the site include North Island kākā, bellbird, pied tomtit, tūī, kererū, grey warbler, fantail and the New Zealand falcon.

Threatened native fish living in nearby rivers include long fin eel, giant kōkopu, and koura freshwater crayfish.

"The good news for this native wildlife and the native forest is that the Department of Conservation has controlled introduced predators at the site," Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said.

"The fund's purchase will enable this control to continue into the future."

The fund was established in 1990 to help protect the indigenous ecosystems through either direct purchase – the block was bought for $412,000 – or being volunteered as covenants.

To date, more than 343,000 hectares had been approved for protection through it.