The sun is shining but there is a chill in the air as mourners gather for the tangi of five members of the same whānau who were killed in a horrific crash on Monday.

Geothermal steam is rising up and there is a somber murmur as people file in to Te Pākira Marae at Rotorua's Whakarewarewa village to find a seat.

Mourners are farewelling five members of the same whānau. Photo / Cira Olivier

Peter Senior Rangikataua, 44, from Rotorua, his nephew Rangi Rangikataua, 26, from Mokai and Peter's three daughters Michelle Morgan-Rangikataua, 15, Aroha Morgan-Rangikataua, 14, and Kahukura Morgan-Rangikataua, 12 all died in a single-vehicle crash on Tirohanga Rd at Mokai, north of Taupō.

Their 11-year-old brother, Isaac Morgan-Rangikataua, was the sole survivor of the crash.

A lively waiata is accompained by an acoustic guitar.

Speakers have been placed around the marae entrance, projecting the tangi to hundreds of mourners.

Those who died in the crash at Kinleith were Rangi Rangikataua, 26, (left) Michelle Morgan-Rangikataua, 15, Peter Senior Rangikataua, 44, Kahukura Morgan-Rangikataua, 12, and Aroha Morgan-Rangikatau

Michelle and Aroha were students at Rotorua Lakes High School and Kahukura went to Rotorua Intermediate School.

Family spokeswoman Sunny Wikiriwhi had previously told the Rotorua Daily Post the tragedy was even greater considering the girls killed had also lost their mother, Moana Morgan, in September 2015.

The three sisters will be taken to Tūtanekai Marae at Hinemoa Point in Rotorua where they would be buried next to their mother.

The bodies of Peter Senior Rangikataua and Rangi Rangikataua would be taken to Mokai where they will be buried.