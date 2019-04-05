Parents on Auckland's North Shore are being warned to be vigilant after several suspicious approaches to children this week.

Belmont Intermediate School principal Nick Hill issued a warning to parents and the local community today after three suspicious approaches involving students in the Takapuna area.

"All of the children were walking alone, two before school and one after school," he said in an email.

"In each case, a white Toyota van, 7-seater, pulled up alongside the child and in one case, the sole occupant got out and walked closely behind the child concerned."

Advertisement

Hill said these incidents have been reported to the police, who are investigating.

"Your child's safety is of paramount importance. Please remind your child about safe walking in pairs or small groups," he wrote in the email.

Hill told the Herald the first approach happened on Tuesday morning, and a second on Thursday evening after school.

A third sighting of the man was reported this morning when a staff member saw him lurking on school property.

"I have emailed the school community and surrounding local primary schools," Hill said.

"We need to remind parents to talk to their children about walking in pairs, and taking the most direct route to and from school.

"We have also alerted local police, who will increase their presence in the area."

The Herald has approached the police for comment.