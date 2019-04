Police have surrounded a Whangārei home.

Officers were called to the house on Otaika Rd, just south of the intersection with Murdoch Cr, about 8.15am today.

A blue van was parked in the driveway with a police vehicle on either side. Officers could be seen in the driveway of the property.

The brick house was partially obscured by a large tree. Officers remain at the property.

Advertisement

No further details were available.