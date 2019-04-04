Parents in the Upper Clutha have complained to police about a known sex offender allegedly taking photographs of young children.

One mother said yesterday the man was seen "blatantly" taking photographs of children at a wedding function in the Luggate Hotel last weekend, "photographing down lower - legs and skirts and stuff like that - which was awful".

The woman said the man was "confronted" by several of those attending the wedding "and he was quite sheepish and he was asked to leave".

They identified him as a convicted, repeat sex offender from Dunedin and they complained to police.

However, she said, he had "shown up" again at Hawea Flat School yesterday.

"I think he must be quite mentally unwell because he's not hiding his behaviour."

Her concern was for rural children walking home from the bus stop.

"It's very disturbing, and I feel immediately nervous about wee country kids walking home.

"He doesn't seem to have any boundaries whatsoever."

Luggate Hotel owner Rod Bowler said he did not see the man taking photographs and the man denied it "but wouldn't show his phone".

Bowler spoke to police about the incident, and the man had been banned from the pub.

Wanaka Sergeant Miriam Reddington confirmed yesterday police had received complaints.

She advised the public to be "vigilant" and to call the police if they had concerns, but not to take matters into their own hands.