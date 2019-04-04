Controversial Australian Senator Fraser Anning has added his voice to those upset at the idea of a Muslim prayer during an Anzac Day service.

The politician, who infamously blamed the Christchurch terror attack on New Zealand's immigration policies, took to Twitter to express his opinion on the topic, calling it "absolutely shameful".

He says the plan to broadcast a Muslim prayer during the ceremony is nothing more than "left wing virtue signaling".

"An Islamic call to prayer is now being broadcasted at an Anzac Day ceremony in New Zealand," he wrote.

Advertisement

"Titahi Bay RSL has decided to use this sacred commemoration for our past dead heroes in world wars, for left-wing virtue signalling.

"Absolutely shameful," he added.

An Islamic call to prayer is now being broadcasted at an ANZAC day ceremony in New Zealand.



Titahi Bay RSL has decided to use this sacred commemoration for our past dead heroes in world wars, for left wing virtue signalling.



Absolutely shameful. https://t.co/3e1h07uGkS — Senator Fraser Anning (@fraser_anning) April 4, 2019

Anning is not the only one to oppose the prayer during the service.

Earlier today, Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki compared the prayer to "stomping on the graves of our war heroes".

"The latest example of suggesting that the Muslim prayer be acknowledged on Anzac Day, should be a stern warning to us all, that the leadership of this country is opening a door which will be hard to shut once ajar," Tamaki said.

"This week it is the stomping on the graves of our war heroes through the Titahi Bay RSA decision that will only be the beginning of what is to come when dealing with our Nation's Identity Crisis," he added.

The decision to invite a Muslim cleric to say a prayer at an Anzac Day service has also sparked an anguished backlash from war veterans.

The Returned and Services Association (RSA) branch at Titahi Bay near Wellington has moved the Muslim prayer from its 6am dawn service to its 10am civic ceremony after some veterans said the dawn service should remember only NZ and Australian soldiers who have died in wars.

The backlash has exposed sensitive emotions around a sacred day in the New Zealand calendar as the nation struggles to become more "inclusive" after 50 Muslims were shot dead in the Christchurch mosque massacre.

Vietnam veteran Dave Brown, a former manager of the nearby Porirua RSA, emailed the Titahi Bay branch protesting against its initial decision to invite Newlands Mosque imam Mohamed Zewada to say a prayer at its dawn service on Titahi Bay Beach.

"What took place in Christchurch was shocking and we all agree that it was completely out of order in every way," Brown said.

"I believe that the appropriate measures have been taken to recognise that and to show the Muslim community that they are part of us and we are part of them.

"Anzac Day came about to recognise all those who went overseas and served their country and returned, and those who never returned. That is the significance and the only justification for Anzac Day, and I feel it should stay that way."

Simon Strombom, a veteran of the more recent Afghanistan war and organiser of the Titahi Bay service, said he was shocked at some comments on the club's Facebook page after he announced that the Muslim community "will conclude the ceremony this year with a prayer from the Koran".

Brendon Walton from New Plymouth posted: "The Titahi Bay Club, well, you're completely disrespecting New Zealand culture on a day that is uniquely shared between us and Australia."

Peter Downie, a veteran of the Malaya war who now lives in Cambridge, posted to another RSA site saying: "Dawn service is to honour the Anzacs. Anything else can be done at civic services."