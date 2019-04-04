The police have made close to 1000 visits to places of worship across New Zealand since the March 15 terror attack, Parliament heard this afternoon.

MPs also learned that 900 police and at least 550 defence force personnel, for a total of 1450 people, were deployed during the National Remembrance Service on March 29.

Speaking at Question Time today, Police Minister Stuart Nash paid tribute to an array of public servants who helped in the aftermath of the attack.

These include firefighters, emergency service workers, members of the defence force and the police.

Nash spoke of what he called a "holistic approach to reassurance activities at places of worship across New Zealand with mosques a priority location".

He said police had so far made 953 visits to places of worship across the country, with 19 sites provided with 24/7 scene guards.

Since the terror attack, armed police have been stationed at mosques across the country.

This was part of the police's response to New Zealand's terror alert being at high.

In total, Nash said 1072 additional police personnel had been deployed to assist with the response since the attack.

But it was not just police who were mobilised.

Nash said in terms of first responders almost 40 firefighters and personnel from Fire and Emergency New Zealand helped in the communications centre.

"St John deployed 50 staff to triage, treat and transport dozens of patients whose injuries ranged from minor through to those with critical gunshot wounds," he told MPs in the House.

He gave a special mention to the defence force, which deployed 553 personne, as well as 13 aircraft and armoured mobility assets to assist with the response.

He also thanked the international assistance New Zealand received after the terror attack.

These included the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) – which were both on the ground supporting New Zealand Police with investigations and response.

"In response to a request from Police Commissioner Mike Bush, [AFP] also provided a significant contingent that assisted with specialist tactical support," Nash said.



Meanwhile, Nash said 1030 online forms have been completed, via the police website, by people who intend to hand in their firearms, with 247 weapons handed over so far.

Police have also received 1773 calls to the 0800 helpline 0800 311311.