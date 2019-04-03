The family and iwi of the five people killed in a crash on Monday are preparing to bring the final body on to Te Pākira Marae.

Peter Senior Rangikataua, 44, from Rotorua, his nephew Rangi Rangikataua, 26, from Mokai and Peter's three daughters Michelle Morgan-Rangikataua, 15, Aroha Morgan-Rangikataua, 14, and Kahukura Morgan-Rangikataua, 12 were all killed in the single vehicle crash.

All but Aroha were taken on to the marae yesterday. This afternoon she will join her whānau.

Family spokeswoman Sunny Wikiriwhi told the Rotorua Daily Post the family had been overwhelmed by support and message of sympathy "from people all over the country".

Advertisement

"We've been told there are some people wanting to donate to the surviving siblings and are in the process of setting up a Givealittle page."

Four of the five people killed in the crash were brought on to the marae yesterday. Photo / Ben Fraser

The sole survivor of the crash, Isaac Morgan-Rangikataua, 11, has been transferred from Waikato Hospital to Rotorua Hospital and was able to visit his family this morning. before returning to the hospital.

"He's obviously still very frail and overwhelmed and he's now gone back to the hospital with family."

Once the Givealittle page has been set up, the public will be informed.

Both Isaac and Kahukura attended Rotorua Intermediate School and the school has been collecting donations for the family from members of the school community.

Principal Garry de Thierry said they did not know how much had been collected but there were about 150 envelopes from different donations.

"We've had tremendous support. The impact on students and staff has been quite intense."

De Thierry said the school was there to support those affected.

"We're here at any time people grieve in different ways some are immediate some are long term.

"It might not be until the weekend when normally they'd be downtown with mates, that's when those memories come out."