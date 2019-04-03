The Māori Council is calling for an independent commissioner to hold the Government to account on "shocking" rates of Māori child abuse in state care.

Executive director Matthew Tukaki said the country was developing its own "stolen generation" of Māori children, referencing the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children taken from their families in Australia.

Oranga Tamariki released data in March showing as of June last year, there were 6350 children and young people in state care in New Zealand, 59 per cent who were Māori.

In the last six months of 2018, 227 of those children were found to have been harmed, with about 70 per cent Māori.

Advertisement

"This is not new," Tukaki said.

"From 1960 to 1999, data shows an estimated 70 per cent of children in state care being Māori.

"We need to address what is going on and why nothing has changed."

Tukaki said some Māori parents tended to be treated differently by default.

"There is institutional racism. There tends to be this assumption their parenting is bad, and the children need to be first taken away and questions asked later.

"But does the system really understand how Māori, and New Zealand, families work?"

Tukaki said those "shocking statistics" needed to be set as the benchmark, and an independent Māori children's commissioner established to hold the Government to account.

"The system is taking a child from their family, given to another, and they are still being abused. No matter the ethnicity of the child, this is not OK. You can change the name of the ministry, give it a Māori name, but it does not address the root cause.

"[Children's Commissioner] Judge Andrew Becroft does important work but he is overworked.

"Hoani Lambert does too in his role advocating for tamariki, but he is an employee of Oranga Tamariki. We need someone who is independent, and advocating specifically for Māori.

"We will also be keeping a closer track of the statistics, and holding the Government to account."

Tukaki, who has spent much time working in Australia, said he saw similarities to the "stolen generation" of Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander children removed from their homes by the state.

"One thing that troubles me is, knowing Australia's report into the stolen generation, and looking at our system, we are seeing the same sort of intergenerational trauma emerging.

"If you are taken from your family in those early years, and don't have any connection with them, all of a sudden you are an adult, searching for who you are.

"We know many of those in some form of care end up in the youth justice system, and the adult system. Some of this goes back to the 1950s. We need to break those paths."