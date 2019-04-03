One person is dead after a car crashed into a bridge at Tikokino, near Hastings.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died in the crash on State Highway 50 Tikokino at 1.20am today.

The car crashed into a bridge near Glencoe Station Road and Creek Road.

The road remains closed and the police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Tikokino is a village 55km southwest of Hastings.

Meanwhile, one person was killed in a single-car crash southwest of Palmerston North last night.

Police called to the scene on Bainesse Rd, Rangiotu, at 8.10pm.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

'Devastating news' for family of man killed in Te Puke crash

The family of Maketū-born Manepo Tapsell-Wafer, 21, have paid tribute to him after he died instantly when his car and a van collided near Affco on the Te Puke Highway about 5.40pm on Tuesday.

Manepo's grandmother Googie Tapsell wept as she talked about the "devastating news" of her grandson's death.

The news came exactly one week out from the three-year anniversary of the death of her daughter Gloria Tapsell-Wafer.