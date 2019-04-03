Cliff Curtis, Sir Bob Parker and Suzanne Paul are just some of the stars who will be lining up on stage this Sunday in support of the victims of the Christchurch massacre.

The New Zealand entertainment industry is putting on a Gala Variety Show in Auckland, with all proceeds going to the families of the victims of Christchurch's darkest day.

Producer Nigel Godfrey said he felt compelled to do more for those suffering from the horrific attack.

"I felt sure a lot of my friends in this business felt the same way too and so started around 24 hours of phone calls and a decision to clear my diary for one month. By Sunday afternoon I knew that we could pull this event off," he said.

Advertisement

Cliff Curtis will be part of the Gala Variety Show in Auckland this Sunday. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

"So this show is about those of us in the entertainment industry both on and off stage, in front and behind the camera, doing what we do best, to make a tangible difference for the victims and their families."

Godfrey said from the beginning he had one rule, no one receives a cent for their services.

"No performers, individuals or companies are being paid a thing; not even their parking is covered. Every cent donated or given must reach the fund," he said.

"That ideal has been without doubt the greatest challenge of a 30-year career. I have never worked for zero dollars and have never asked an entire crew to do the same.

Tarun Mohanbhai will be one of the comedians on stage at the Gala Variety Show.

"You certainly find out who your friends are … and I have to say I have found out that I have a large number of very good friends."

Godfrey said the show will be one of the proudest achievements of his career.

"Not as producer, but simply as a Kiwi who has managed to bring over 100 of the very best in the business together, to celebrate what they do, whilst remembering Kiwis who we must never forget," he said.

The concert will incorporate comedy, theatrical and TV personalities and celebrities.

Jason Reeves, Sonia Gray, Colin Mathura-Jeffree, Geoff Sewell, Jay Laga'aia, Darryl Lovegrove, Lavina Williams, Deliah Hannah, James Nokise, Jarred Fell, Ali Harper, Tarun Mohanbhai, Becks Wright and Michael Murphy will also be part of the show.

The event is being held this Sunday, April 7, at Sky City Theatre. Sky City has provided the theatre free of charge, just as all those involved in the production will be giving their time free of charge.

• The public can buy tickets through i-Ticket.