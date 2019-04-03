Scammers often get away with tens of thousands of dollars. But one person has potentially claimed the title of the world's dumbest scammer.

Posing as Netflix, one scammer sent an email out asking subscribers to update their payment details.

The only problem is they sent the email to the police.

In the email, the scammer claims to be Netflix and encourages users to renew their subscription.

Advertisement

"Hi, We're having some trouble with your current billing information. We'll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details.

"Please do not reply to this email."

North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police took to social media to expose the scammer while poking fun at the gaffe.

"So this just happened to one of our officer's email address. An email scam attempt - be alert - things to look out for: poor graphics, bogus email address clearly not from Netflix, incorrect phone number, generic theme no name mentioned of customer.

"Be sure to contact the business involved too so that they know their name is being used in a scam. So that they can alert their customers ...

"Good news is that Stranger Things Season 3 is still going to happen for this Police member #teameleven."

So this just happened to one of our officers email address An email scam attempt - be alert - things to look out for... Posted by North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police on Tuesday, 2 April 2019

Locals responded to police, with many saying they have received numerous scam emails.

"I don't even have Netflix and I got it," one said.

Another wrote: These types of scams are all over the Internet. Countdown, New World, even so-called IRD looking to update their info! I do not fill in anything online ... end of!"

Police are encouraging anyone who may be the victim of online scamming to contact Netsafe or police.

NETSAFE HELPLINE

Call toll-free on 0508 NETSAFE (0508 638 723)

Email help@netsafe.org.nz

Complete an online contact form

Text 'Netsafe' to 4282

Netsafe's contact centre is available to help from 8am – 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am – 5pm on weekends.

If you're in danger or a crime is being committed, call 111 immediately.