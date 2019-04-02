Armed police are in West Auckland negotiating with a person after responding to reports of gunfire.

Both a primary school and early childcare centre in Glen Eden are in lockdown due to the incident.

Police can be heard negotiating with a person in the area.

Glen Eden Primary School, in Glenview Road, has told parents it is in lockdown.

Talented Tots childcare, an early childcare centre on West Coast Rd, also confirmed it went into lockdown this morning.

Police are responding to reports of a shot possibly being fired in the Glen Eden area after 10am.

Police say the Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed to the area as a precaution.

Cordons have been put in place on a section of West Coast Road near Glendale Road.

Police have been negotiating with a man in West Auckland after reports of gunfire. Photo / Doug Sherring

Locals are reporting a heavy police presence in the area and that roads are closed.

Due to a police incident a section of West Coast Rd - between Glendale Rd & Swan Hill Dr - is currently CLOSED in Glen Eden. Please avoid this area or allow extra time for diversions. ^TP pic.twitter.com/kq4t1cP6Sz — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) April 2, 2019



Schools have been on high alert after the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Last week three Auckland schools around Avondale were put in lockdown after of sightings of a man with a firearm.

It later emerged the weapon was only a BB gun.