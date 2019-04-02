WARNING: This story contains descriptions of child sexual abuse. Please take care.

A jury has heard how an 11-year-old boy "wriggled" around in his bed "like hell" to avoid being sexually assaulted by a man who would go on to become a senior minister in the Ratana Church.

The complainant, now an adult, is giving evidence against Nehemia at a trial in the Auckland District Court.

He is one of three men who allege Nehemia sexually abused them as children over a 20-year period between the 70s and 90s.

Nehemia has pleaded not guilty to nine charges of indecent assault and sexual violation.

He claims the abuse did not happen and the complainants colluded and made up the allegations.

Daniel Brass Raharaha Nehemia is on trial for child sex offending. Photo / Facebook

Judge Russell Collins and a jury this morning heard that Nehemia - born Brass Raharaha - has two previous convictions for sexually assaulting young boys.

In both cases he pleaded guilty to the assaults and on the second occasion he was sentenced to prison.

Nehemia was ordained as a Ratana Church minister in 2015.

He was stood down about two hours after the Herald first revealed he was facing child sex charges last year.

Church leaders were not aware of the case against Nehemia - or his upcoming trial - until the story was published.

He has been forbidden from participating in the church while he is before the courts.

It is unclear whether the church knew of his previous offending or convictions - including indecently assaulting an 11-year-old boy who was attending Sunday school at his Nehemia's father's church.

The first complainant in the current case started giving evidence early this afternoon.

He has statutory and permanent name suppression, meaning he cannot be identified.

The man became distressed while speaking about the alleged abuse.

He explained that at the time of the alleged offending he knew Nehemia as Brass Raharaha, the son of a Maori Evangelical Fellowship church minister.

He said Nehemia frequently sexually abused him by coming into his bedroom and climbing into bed with him.

Nehemia was about 15 at time.

"All I remember is that when I was asleep I could just feel someone behind me … pushing up against me … pulling my underpants down," he recalled.

"At that stage I didn't know what it meant … someone pulling your underpants down, touching your bum.

"I got a fright and I just froze … not knowing what was going on.

"I just didn't like what I was feeling."

The complainant - who declined to give evidence from behind a protective screen - said the abuse was regular.

"I can't remember how many times," he said.

"I always knew it was a Sunday … I hate Sundays, I always have."

Earlier Crown prosecutor Jo Murdoch told the jury that on at least one occasion, Nehemia lay behind the first complainant and "attempted to put his penis into his anus".

"The complainant would avoid this by moving around in bed," she said.

The complainant elaborated more on this when he took the witness stand.

"I would feel the underpants go down … and would move around like hell… so there was no chance …" he said.

"I would just wiggle around like I was sleeping, I didn't like that feeling behind me."

At first he had no idea who was in his bed.

He was terrified but snuck a look at one stage and saw Nehemia.

"I just wanted to see who it was … Then I just kept my eyes closed,"' he said.

The complainant said each attack went on for "ages".

Then he would see Nehemia walk out of the bedroom.

"It was a long time," he said.

"I just didn't like what I was feeling."

The complainant said he did not tell anyone about the abuse at the time.

He said he did not know why he did not disclose what had happened.

The first time he spoke of it was with an ex-partner when he was an adult.

Nehemia's lawyer Peter Tomlinson cross examined the first complainant after the lunchtime adjournment.

Much of the cross examination cannot be reported as it may lead to the identification of the complainant.

Tomlinson questioned the complainant's recollection of events and suggested that "nothing ever happened" between himself and Nehemia.

"Can you comment on that? That Daniel never did anything sexual to you?" Tomlinson said.

"No I don't agree," the complainant said.

He conceded it was "difficult" to recall events that happened so long ago but he was adamant Nehemia had repeatedly sexually assaulted him.

He said he "didn't feel safe" after the alleged abuse so tried to run away frequently.

After the first alleged assault he never imagined Nehemia would return and abuse him again.

Second complainant shares story

This morning the court heard the circumstances of the alleged offending against the second complainant.

Murdoch said the second complainant was 7 or 8 when he was allegedly abused in the late 70s.

"The defendant came into his bedroom and got into his bed and started to cuddle him from behind… the allegation is that the defendant sexually assaulted him - he put the complainants penis into his mouth while in his bed,"' she said.

"During that same incident (Nehemia) took hold of the complainant's head and forced the complainant to suck his penis."

The second complainant said he had gone to bed the night he was allegedly abused.

His parents were not home.

"I remember… Brass coming in and jumping into bed with me," he said.

"I didn't think anything of it… I remember rolling over and having my back to him and him cuddling me.

"I became irritated, I tried to stop him doing that because it was annoying.

"Next thing I remember… he's basically taking my pants down and proceeded to do oral sex on me."

The second complainant described the act further but could not remember much about how he was feeling or what he was thinking.

"I wasn't sure what the heck was going on at first," he said.

"I can't remember much… apart from just lying there.

"After he had done that for a time, I remember having to do that (oral sex) to him.

"When I was pulling my head away… he just had his hand on my head, pulling it back."

After the act, Nehemia tidied up the bed, kissed the boy and left.

"I remember just lying there… not feeling very nice, feeling yuck," he said.

The man said he felt "ashamed" of what had happened and did not tell anyone for many years.

He eventually opened up to his pastor and disclosed the abuse.

He also told a woman he knew and found out her son had also made allegations against Nehemia.

That led to the second complainant going to police.

He initially just wanted to support the other man and tell police about his experience to help the case.

But he later decided to make a formal allegation.

Tomlinson also questioned the second complainant about his recollection of events.

He put to the man that Nehemia did not abuse him.

"I don't agree with that at all," the second complainant said.

The trial is set down for five days.

