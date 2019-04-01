Police are investigating a man's suspicious death at a property in Hastings.

A body was found when emergency services were called to a property in Akina at 9.10pm last night.

At this stage, the man's death was being treated as suspicious, police said.

"There will be a police presence at the property for some time while a scene examination takes place."

Last night's death follows a homicide in Akina in February.

Police were called to a Lumsden Rd address after receiving a report of a critically injured man.

The man was given CPR, but died at the scene.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in relation to the death.