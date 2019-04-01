Two men have been hospitalised with shrapnel wounds after a man fired a weapon at a party in Tokoroa.

Police inquiries are underway after an incident at an address in Charles St, Tokoroa, about 1.25am on Sunday.

Police received several reports of loud bangs and said initial inquiries indicate a man fired a weapon at a group of partygoers on the road.

Two young men remain in Waikato Hospital today with shrapnel wounds. Several other people also sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Detective Sergeant Mihi Owen said it appears a group of youths were turned away from the party shortly before the incident.

"The group made threats and threw bottles towards the partygoers.

"They left the scene in a blue Mazda RX8 and a dark grey vehicle, possibly a Jeep," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to get in touch with Tokoroa Police on 07 885 0100, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.