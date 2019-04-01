

A motorbike rider is lucky to be alive after "flying off" his bike in a head-on crash with a car in Flaxmere, an eyewitness says.

Bobbie Mcghie saw the whole thing unfold at the intersection of Wilson Rd and Flaxmere Ave about 6.50am on Monday and said the motorcyclist's helmet was "probably the only reason he is still alive".

"In all honesty I thought the guy was dead," Mcghie said.

"All I heard was a loud ping and then looked out the window to see this guy flying in the air and smash his head on the road; it was an absolute miracle he got up."

The motorbike was left mangled as a result of the impact.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene and the rider was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.

Mcghie said after the collision the car pulled on to her driveway and the driver fled the scene on foot.

"I saw the driver make a runner so I quickly got dressed and ran outside and saw the passenger jump into the driver's side and take off."

A police spokesperson said they were still making inquiries. An arrest had not been made by late Monday afternoon.