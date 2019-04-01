The names of two teenagers killed in a crash in Hawera on Saturday night have been released by police.

They were Tadhg McColl and William Wallace, both 18 years old and from South Taranaki.

The two young men died in a single-vehicle crash at the corner of Glover and Ketemarae Rds just before 8.30pm.

Helicopters were dispatched from Taranaki and Paraparaumu.

The Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene on Sunday and police said this afternoon they were still investigating the crash.