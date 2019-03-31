Aquaman and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the All Blacks? A new onion dip flavoured ice cream?

If you've seen these, and other strange announcements pop up on your social media feed this morning you'd be right to take a double look, but don't be alarmed, it is April 1 after all.

However, the "breaking news" announcement by the All Blacks on its Facebook page just after 7am today that Aquaman, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson starring in its new squad would certainly attract a crowd to games.

Momoa has already professed his love of the game and the All Blacks and even sat on the bench as the All Black Sevens played in Canada last month.

Domino's and Countdown have also created news this morning.

Countdown announced a new Onion dip flavoured ice cream developed by its "flavour experts ... where others have failed".

Countdown announced its new Onion Dip flavoured ice cream in one of several April Fools' Day pranks. Photo / Countdown

"The new flavour is a delicious mix of creamy vanilla ice cream, reduced cream and caramelised onion chunks. It's made right here in New Zealand, using dairy products and onions produced and grown by Kiwi farmers.

Countdown's general manager of merchandise, Scott Davidson said the new flavour had been worked on "for some time".

"Not only is the ice cream delicious, it's also versatile: have it in a cone or serve it with a veggie platter."

Tom Watts, who took part in Countdown's focus group, said he was more than pleasantly surprised by the somewhat unusual combination.

"I was pretty concerned when I first heard what we were tasting but I was surprised by how the smooth vanilla ice cream and a hint of caramelised onion combined to create something quite delicious."

Domino's announced a new pizza flavour - Hawaiian Spaghetti - what it dubbed, a "much loved Kiwi classic".

Domino's general manager, Cameron Toomey, said the company was constantly looking for new Kiwi flavours to add to the menu.

"The Hawaiian Spaghetti pizza is a classic that so many Kiwis have grown up enjoying. The pizza itself has always been somewhat controversial but when something tastes so good it can't possibly be bad.

Domino's has created a laugh by putting two controversial toppings on its new Hawaiian Spaghetti pizza. Photo / Domino's.

"Our hope is that our new pizza brings back some fond, nostalgic memories and helps to create some new ones.

"Let's be frank – there's nothing better than a culinary mash-up."

Meanwhile, Emirates has also got in on the April Fools antics announcing its new "chauffeur-less drones" which will be available "between any location in Dubai and Dubai International Airport, starting from April 2020".

And the Chiefs have announced their chief executive Michael Collins as injury replacement.

Collins accepted it was late notice but he was looking forward to joining the squad. The players were also excited to see the boss join them in the front row.