Six people are injured, at least one critically, following a crash in the Kaipara District.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened shortly before 9pm on State Highway 1 in Topuni.

In a statement, police said initial indications were six people were injured - with injuries ranging from critical to moderate.

A helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.

Diversions were in place at Kaiwaka and Te Hana.

The road around the crash was closed and motorists were being advised to avoid the area.