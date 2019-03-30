A 19-year-old Canadian who died after falling from a Wellington building has given new life to five New Zealanders.

A Gofundme page to help the family of Tyler Bates reveals Bates' "life journey has come to an end but with his donation of organs, he has saved 5 lives today".

His father Darryl Bates, told CBC News his son slipped and fell while free climbing in central Wellington. He died in hospital on Monday.

The thrill-seeking teen had been on a month-long vacation in New Zealand with two friends.

"He was coming here for one month to check it all out and see how it was," Darryl Bates told CBC from New Zealand.

"And if he liked it, he was going to come back to Canada and get his visa paperwork and move here."

Bates described his son as an outgoing adventurer and avid fan of snowboarding and mountain biking. He had recently been surfing and skydiving.

He said New Zealand fitted his son's energy perfectly.

"We are so glad that he pushed it to the limits and had made those memories and made those memories for other people that we are not able to do," Darryl Bates said.

"He definitely lived to the fullest."

The fundraising page also said Bates would be repatriated to his home town of Edmonton.

"Please just continue to pray for us and everyone close to Tyler. We will be bringing Tyler home."

Police said Bates' death had been referred to the coroner.