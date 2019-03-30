Police are investigating a shooting in New Plymouth.

An inquiry began after a man, aged 20, arrived at Taranaki Base Hospital this morning with a gunshot wound.

The injured man's silver Ford Mondeo hatchback (registration CGP 879) was stolen during the incident, a police spokesman said.

A residential property in Plympton Street, New Plymouth, is currently cordoned off and police are examining the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 021 191 4863 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.