The police are seeking information about the disappearance of a man who has autism.

Chunji Gao, known as Gary Gao, was reported missing on March 25.

Counties Manukau Police are seeking information from anyone who might have seen Gao, aged 25.

"His family have not physically seen him since May 2018, and police at this stage have no further information on where he might be," the police said.

"Mr Gao is autistic, and police are keen to hear from anyone who might know where he is.

"He was last known to reside in the Manukau area."

People who might be able to help are asked to call the police on 09 571 2800, quoting police file number 190325/3448.