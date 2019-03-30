Firefighters are battling an out of control vegetation fire that is threatening one property at Woodend, north of Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said she did not know what kind of property was threatened, but said crews from five trucks and eight tankers were at the fire, which was on the Rangiora Woodend Rd near State Highway 1.

At least one helicopter was also at the scene, and a command unit was being set up on site.

A woman living on Rangiora Woodend Rd describing seeing a "huge plume of smoke" from the fire, which she described as being on farm land between Woodend and the settlement of Tuahiwi, about 3km to the west.

A lot of people were watching the fire from Rangiora Woodend Rd, the woman, Helen Hughes, said.

The fire front was 1km wide, and people have been warned to avoid the area, she said.

Emergency services were alerted at 1.40pm.