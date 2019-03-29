Their names are known to millions, and two of the world's most famous Muslims shared words of hope, love and compassion as thousands in two New Zealand cities marked the grief of a nation two weeks after one of the worst acts of terrorism in modern history.

Sonny Bill Williams, the cross-code superstar who has latterly won fans around the world for his blockbusting exploits in the All Black jersey, told Aucklanders mourning the 50 men, women and children killed in a mass shooting in two Christchurch mosques on March 15 that we all must "keep loving each other".

Before a crowd of about 1000 at Kotahitanga Together: Auckland's Remembrance for Christchurch, Williams told those in the Eden Park stands yesterday afternoon that it had been "special" to see the compassion and empathy shown by Kiwis, such as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after the shootings: "To New Zealand, keep being that light in the stormy waters for the rest of the world to see."

Several hours earlier, at the National Remembrance Service in Christchurch, British singer and prominent Muslim Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens, wished peace upon those "shining souls whose lives were snatched away in that moment of madness".

"Peace in this world may take a bit longer," he said, before singing classic peace ballad Peace Train and Don't Be Shy.

Thousands of mourners attended the national remembrance service in Hagley Park, Christchurch, for the victims of the mosque terror attacks. Photo / Dean Purcell

"We learn about things through their opposites and it's opposites like this — the evilness of that act and what drove it — we find its opposite — which is the love and kindness and unity which has sprung up right here in New Zealand."

Ardern, who has won praise worldwide for her compassionate response to those most profoundly affected by the terror attack, also spoke in Christchurch — where crowds numbered about 25,000 — about the role humanity had to play in overcoming the world's "vicious cycle of extremism".

While New Zealand had never been immune to the "viruses of hate, of fear, of other", it could be a nation that "discovers the cure".

"We each hold the power, in our words and in our actions, in our daily acts of kindness. Let that be the legacy of the 15th of March. The answer lies in our humanity."

Some of the sombre masses at yesterday's remembrance service in Christchurch for the terror victims. Photo / Getty Images

Al Noor Mosque terror-attack survivor Farid Ahmed, whose wife Husna rescued children from the gunman before being killed after returning to find him, said he forgave the murderer.

"I do not hate him, I cannot hate anyone," he said, adding he didn't want a heart "boiling like a volcano, which has anger, fury and rage".

"I don't want a heart like this, and I believe no one does. If our heart is full of love then peace will start from here."

In a touching unplanned moment, two children whose father died in the shootings also asked to say a few words.

"He was a really nice man", one little girl said.

Members of Auckland's Muslim community tie green ribbons before a remembrance service at Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images

Both ceremonies were subject to a heavy police presence, with armed police patrolling perimeters and helicopters hovering above. The bags of those entering were searched and in Auckland roads were closed around Eden Park.

Police had earlier said the precautions were to make sure everyone "was safe, feels safe and is treated with respect".

Those listening in both cities were repeatedly challenged to do their bit to make sure that continued.

In Auckland, New Zealand Muslim Association president Ikhlaq Kashkari said Kiwis must keep the love coming — only that could counter the hate that had led to the terror attack — but also added the country was "turning a corner "as it slowly moved from grief to thinking about the future.

A choir at a service at Waitangi Park, Wellington. Photo / Getty Images

"As a community, as a nation we need to think about the things that we need to do to keep having the dialogue ... so we don't allow that fringe element to dominate with hate."

Reverend Bruce Keeley, of the Auckland Interfaith Council, said Kiwis "must not go back to our little boxes" when it "goes quiet again. We must put shyness and fear behind us.

He urged communities to open their homes to each other.

"Then those who seek to divide us will realise how miserably they've failed."

Two of the mourners at the Hagley Park, Christchurch, memorial service for the victims of the mosque shootings. Photo / Dean Purcell

Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy said the best weapons against the "senseless and vile politics of hate" were in us. History showed what happened when good people let evil flourish, she said.

"We are at such a point in our history. New Zealand faces a renewed moral challenge ... With tolerance, kindness, respect, and understanding, we can and will defeat poisonous malice that seeks to divide us.

"But only if we also have the courage to acknowledge and to call out discrimination and racism whenever we see it."

Events were held around the country, including the livestreaming of the Hagley Park service on Wellington's waterfront, at Hamilton's Claudelands Arena and Tauranga's Trustpower Baypark Arena.