A Havelock North man says bird scaring devices let off at a winery on the day that National Remembrance Services were held was disrespectful.

However, Te Mata Estate Winery says the complainant Bret Morris is well known to them and everything they do is in "accordance with all rules".

Morris told Hawke's Bay Today he had complained to Hastings District Council about the bird scaring devices which sounded like gunfire.

"These things sound like regular guns and for them to go off today is utterly disrespectful.

"(It) sounds like rapid firing, three shots every 15 minutes."

National Remembrance Services were held around the country today, although none were held in the vicinity of Te Mata Estate.

Te Mata Estate Winery chief executive Nick Buck said Morris' complaint was nothing to do with the services.

"He's been complaining to us for weeks ... It's nothing to do with the remembrance service.

"Everything we do at Te Mata Estate is in accordance with all rules. He's tried to involve the council and the council are fine with it."