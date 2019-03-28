Police have been doorknocking residents in a quiet Tauranga neighbourhood as they investigate how a child suffered critical injuries.

Officers were called to a Maungatapu property on Wednesday at 4.30pm after reports a child was injured.

The child was taken to Starship in critical condition.

Police investigators at an apartment complex in Maungatapu. Photo / Andrew Warner

Five police cars and a forensic team were at an apartment complex yesterday but police are remaining tight-lipped.

Neighbours spoken to by the Bay of Plenty Times said learning of the incident had shocked and surprised them. They said it was not something they expected to happen in their quiet neighbourhood.

Vince Barnett, who had lived near the property in question for 30 years, said he was surprised to hear and see a number of emergency services at the address on Wednesday.

"This is normally a nice neighbourhood."

The complex used to be a motel but had changed to rented apartments in the past couple of years, he said.

"I don't want to be in a neighbourhood where things like this happen."

Dave Horne, who lives across the road from the complex, said he had heard the odd "scruff" or noise from the direction of the apartments, but nothing major.

He said hearing a child had been injured was "a bit of a worry."

Both residents said police had doorknocked them.

The Bay of Plenty Times asked police a number of questions in regard to the incident, including if anyone had been charged, the age and gender of the child and if they were seeking any people of interest.

A police spokeswoman said they could confirm that the incident happened at 4.30pm Wednesday, however, could not add anything further as the questions formed part of the investigation.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended the incident on Wednesday afternoon and transported one person to Tauranga hospital in a critical condition.

Police were investigating how the child was injured and they were making inquiries in the area.