A truck carrying sheep has flipped over in a crash in Canterbury.

Police said emergency services were at the scene of the crash on Moorhouse Rd in Ruapuna, near Ashburton.

The truck and trailer carrying sheep had flipped and live power lines had fallen on to the vehicle.

The driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries.

A vet was called to the scene of the crash though police did not know whether any sheep were injured.

Motorists were being told to avoid the area. A heavy haulage crane had been called to remove the truck and trailer.