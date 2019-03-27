The man who violently raped and murdered a Christchurch woman couldn't look at her family as he stood in the dock today.

Paul Wilson (also known as Paul Tainui) is being sentenced for the rape and murder of 27-year-old Nicole Tuxford in her Merivale home.

He previously served 13 years in prison for an almost identical murder - on his girlfriend Kim Schroeder in 1995.

Paul Tainui (also known as Paul Wilson) is being sentenced for the rape and murder of 27-year-old Nicole Tuxford, pictured, in her Merivale home. Photo / File

Wilson was a groomsman at David Bain's wedding. Bain and Wilson met while working in the prison kitchen.

Nicole's sister - Jess Tuxford - addressed Wilson in the stand.

Jess said she was the first family member to find out about Nicole's death - and still remembers her sister Christine's anguish down the phone as she told her the news.

Jess said she'll never forget her father breaking down, or telling her brother who was just 12 years old.

She said she dressed Nicole one last time in the funeral home because she didn't want anyone to touch her ever again.

Jess said although she saw firsthand what Tainui had done to her sister - she still looked beautiful, and he couldn't take that away from her.

Crime scene mirrored previous murder

Last year, the High Court in Christchurch heard a chilling summary of facts after the man pleaded guilty to murder.

It's understood that Wilson, armed with a knife, broke into Tuxford's house some time on the morning of April 7.

When Tuxford entered her Exeter St home, Wilson pounced on her.

Her screams were heard by neighbours as he overpowered her and took her captive in a spare bedroom. He pulled the curtains and shut the door.

Tuxford tried to fight Wilson off and bite him, while he punched her in the face.

Trying to silence her, the man gagged her with the scarf. He then starngled her, before cutting her throat.

The crime scene closely mirrored that of the horrific Hokitika murder years earlier, the Herald has been told.

Groomsman Paul Wilson, left, with newly married couple David Bain, right, and Liz Davies, centre, after their wedding ceremony in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Fleeing in her $2000 Toyota Corolla, Wilson was involved in a minor traffic accident.

Police officers took his details but he was allowed to go. There was nothing sinister in it, it appeared.

But hours later when the Exeter St bloodbath was discovered, the small prang suddenly took on a new meaning.

Police officers soon tracked down Wilson.

He was arrested soon after and charged the next day.