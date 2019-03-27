The Embassy of Israel in Wellington has called out a prominent mosque leader who blamed Mossad for the Christchurch terror attack.

Last Saturday, Ahmed Bhamji, chairman of the Mt Roskill Masjid E Umar, gave a speech at a rally for the victims in Auckland's Aotea Square.

In his speech, Bhamji said he suspected the gunman got his funding from Mossad and "Zionist business".

"I stand here and I say I have a very, very strong suspicion that there's some group behind him and I am not afraid to say I feel Mossad is behind this," he can be heard saying in video footage.

Mossad is the national intelligence agency of Israel, and is responsible for intelligence collection, covert operations and counterterrorism.

In a release this morning, the Embassy of Israel called Bhamji's accusations "absurd" and "regrettable".

"All the Israeli people, along with the people of New Zealand, mourned the horrendous terror massacre against Muslim worshippers in Christchurch.

"The absurd accusation made by Bhamji is a regrettable expression of the basest anti-Semitic prejudice and we are confident that it is utterly rejected by the Muslim community leadership and by all New Zealanders," it said.

"At this time we want to convey again the deepest sympathy of the Israeli embassy and the state of Israel to the victims and families of the Masjid Al Noor and Linwood mosque attacks."

Yesterday, the Human Rights Commission also made a stand on Bhamji's speech.

"Prejudice against Jewish people has no place in New Zealand. We must condemn racism, hate and anti-semitism whenever we see it," it said on Twitter.

Bhamji told Newshub an inquiry was needed into where the alleged gunman got his money from.

"Mossad is up to all these things," he said. "When I talk about Mossad, why should the Jews be upset about it? Give me an answer?"