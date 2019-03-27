A man was left in a critical condition after an assault in Auckland Central last night.

A Police spokesperson said they attended an incident on Darby St about 9.30pm

after an altercation was reported between three men.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter said a rapid response vehicle was called to the assault after a male, aged in his 40's, was attacked by two others and suffered multiple injuries.

He was taken to Auckland City Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

Police said a man was taken into custody and arrested and charged on bail breaches.

It appears at this early stage that the three men are known to each other, they said.

Police inquiries are ongoing.