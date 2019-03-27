The Royal New Zealand Navy has ceased diving training after one of its sailors died after an accident on Monday.

Zachary Yarwood was taken to hospital in a critical condition following an incident during a dive training exercise on Monday night at the Devonport Naval Base.

Yarwood, 23, died in North Shore Hospital on Tuesday.

He was taking part in advanced diver training in about 6 to 8 metres of water when the incident happened.

Colleagues gave Yarwood immediate first aid at the scene and called emergency services.

Chief of Navy Rear Admiral David Proctor told Newstalk ZB the death had hit the navy hard.

"Zach was a young sailor, with so much potential. The navy is mourning alongside his fiance, family and friends."

All dive training had been ceased while investigations were carried out and the equipment used had been seized by police.

Yarwood joined the RNZN in 2013 and served on HMNZS Te Kaha and Philomel.

He had been looking to join HMNZS Matataua as a qualified diver.

A commemoration service for Yarwood would be held in Auckland today ahead of his funeral in Napier next week.

Yarwood's family were being supported by a family liaison officer, his shipmates and the RNZN.

Police, WorkSafe NZ and the Coroner were investigating the incident. The NZDF would be conducting a Court of Inquiry.